ADVERTISEMENT

***A&M-UH game thread***

Mark Passwaters

Mark Passwaters

Well-Known Member
Staff
Dec 4, 2003
74,711
136,114
113
Good evening from FedEx Forum. We've still got more than an hour until the game starts, and I expect it will not start on time (11:47 to go in Baylor-Clemson).

But here are the starters.

For A&M:
C: Wildens Leveque; 6-11, 250; 1.6 PPG,
PF: Solomon Washington; 6-7, 220; 7.3 PPG
SF: Manny Obaseki; 6-4, 195; 6.7 PPG
SG: Boots Radford; 6-3, 190; 16.1 PPG
PG: Wade Taylor; 6, 175; 19 PPG

For UH:
C: Ja'Vier Francis; 6-8, 240; 6.2 PPG
PF: J'Wan Roberts; 6-7, 235; 9.3 PPG
SF: Emanuel Sharp; 6-3, 205; 12.3 PPG
SG: L.J. Cryer; 6-1, 200; 15.4 PPG
PG: Jamal Shead; 6-1, 200; 13 PPG
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: Big Smoothie, TAMU-83 and geb
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mark Passwaters

***A&M-Nebraska game thread***

Replies
123
Views
3K
Northgate
KeithDB
K
Mark Passwaters

Basketball ***A&M-South Carolina game thread***

Replies
41
Views
806
Northgate
BVOSUX
BVOSUX
Mark Passwaters

Basketball A&M-Arkansas game thread

Replies
50
Views
1K
Northgate
tsip despiser
tsip despiser
Mark Passwaters

Basketball ***A&M-Ole Miss game thread***

Replies
60
Views
1K
Northgate
Aggiesandastros
Aggiesandastros
Mark Passwaters

Basketball ***A&M-Tennessee game thread***

Replies
63
Views
2K
Northgate
BLUMPKINATOR DONG
BLUMPKINATOR DONG
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back