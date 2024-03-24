A&M-UH game thread***

Good evening from FedEx Forum. We've still got more than an hour until the game starts, and I expect it will not start on time (11:47 to go in Baylor-Clemson).



But here are the starters.



For A&M:

C: Wildens Leveque; 6-11, 250; 1.6 PPG,

PF: Solomon Washington; 6-7, 220; 7.3 PPG

SF: Manny Obaseki; 6-4, 195; 6.7 PPG

SG: Boots Radford; 6-3, 190; 16.1 PPG

PG: Wade Taylor; 6, 175; 19 PPG



For UH:

C: Ja'Vier Francis; 6-8, 240; 6.2 PPG

PF: J'Wan Roberts; 6-7, 235; 9.3 PPG

SF: Emanuel Sharp; 6-3, 205; 12.3 PPG

SG: L.J. Cryer; 6-1, 200; 15.4 PPG

PG: Jamal Shead; 6-1, 200; 13 PPG