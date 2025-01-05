ADVERTISEMENT

***A&M Texas game thread***

Reed Arena is not full, but it's a sizable crowd for a game played before school returns. The student section is full.

Both teams are 11-2. They have one common opponent, Ohio State. The Buckeyes beat Texas by 8 in Austin, and the Aggies beat Ohio State by 14 at Reed.

Starters for A&M:
C: Henry Coleman III
PF: Solomon Washington
SF: Hayden Hefner
SG: Zhuric Phelps
PG: Wade Taylor IV
 
