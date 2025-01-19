A&M-LSU game thread***

Mark Passwaters
Not quite sold out, but still very full at Reed. Student section totally full.
Starting lineup:
C: Henry Coleman
PF: Solomon Washington
SF: Hayden Hefner
SG: Zhuric Phelps
PG: Wade Taylor
Taylor is introduced with, "Tonight, 4 is back on the floor." Crowd goes bonkers.
