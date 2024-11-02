ADVERTISEMENT

***A&M-South Carolina game thread***

Good evening from Williams-Brice Stadium where it's perfectly clear, a pretty decent wind coming out of the north and temps are in the low 70s. And we've already had five people leave via ambulance (I just saw another one, which made me mention it).
South Carolina is wearing all black tonight. A&M is going all white with maroon helmets.

No injury updates to report at this point. Reed and Weigman (and Miles O'Neill) came out and warmed up earlier. I'll let you know more as we see the full team come out.
 
