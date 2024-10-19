ADVERTISEMENT

***A&M- Mississippi State game thread***

Mark Passwaters

Mark Passwaters

Good afternoon from Davis Wade, where the weather is about perfect. Very little wind, not a cloud in the sky and temps in the low 70s.
Terry Bussey is off the injury list and has been out warming up. Conner Weigman has been out already too.
Jaylen Henderson is out.
State is going with maroon pants jerseys and white helmets; A&M is going with the regular maroon helmets with white jerseys and maroon pants.
 
