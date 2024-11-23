A&M-Auburn game thread***

Mark Passwaters
Good evening from Jordan-Hare, where it's pretty chilly. A&M is in all whites; Auburn is wearing their navy jerseys, white pants and white helmets, so it'll be interesting to see how they handle all the like colors.
We're waiting to see the teams really get out on the field and warm up, so I'll keep you posted if we see Chase Bisontis.
