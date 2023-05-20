Friday Tidbits, sponsored by Paul Cleveland State Farm

Mark Passwaters
Could Dirstine's arrival mean a new tackle is already on the roster?
The addition of Finn Dirstine may have added depth at the tackle position. Not that he’ll play it, but a current player could move outside.
It wouldn’t be optimal, but Aki Ogunbiyi has played tackle in the past and started the Alabama game last year. It was not a good experience, but it was also desperation and he had very little time to prepare. With a full training camp to prepare, Ogunbiyi may be a capable reserve. It would probably be better to have him on the right side, and that may well be what happens if A&M decides to keep Deuce Fatheree there (on the left) as I suspect they will.
Can A&M keep the freshmen off the field?
Let's take a look at it, position by position:
QB: with Conner Weigman and Max Johnson, A&M has 2 SEC quarterbacks Jaylen Henderson was brought in not only because Bobby Petrino likes his skill set, but to buy time for Marcel Reed unless he’s really ready.
RB: no chance. Rueben Owens is playing.
TE: odds are Jalen Platt redshirts.
WR: no chance. Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell almost have to play due to numbers.
OL: no chance. Chase Bisontis is playing barring someone really coming on this summer.
DE/DT: depends on where DJ Hicks is. The other group should be all veterans.
LB: as much as I’d like to see them redshirt, Taurean York and Daymion Sanford still seem like a cinch to play.
S: Depends on if anyone gets moved and how good Dalton Brooks really is.
CB: the Aggies should have enough depth here to be cautious with Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas, but we saw how far that went last year.
Aggies continuing to check on every linebacker humanly possible
We know A&M has a commitment in Tristan Jernigan. We know they're in good shape for TyAnthony Smith and Deebo Atkins. But Atkins intends to hold off on taking officials until the fall and you never know when Smith may decide.
So A&M is continuing to, correctly, look around. Today, Alabama 4-star MIKE D'Angelo Barber is on campus. They've got Jordan Lockhart coming in on an official, along with Jamonta Waller. All these guys are elite, national-level recruits. A&M won't get all of them, but they're in the game (I think for Lockhart, especially). And they can't take all of them.
Can they?
Similar tactic on the WR front
A&M is in on a bunch of wideouts to go with Debron Gatling, but outside of Drelon Miller, I don't feel great about their chances with many of the players we've discussed a lot. That doesn't mean much right now, as we saw last year when A&M got two wideouts in the last 24 hours before early signing, but still, you'd like to have guys where you're the clear leader.
But unlike Kevin Sumlin's plan to offer a few guys and hope for the best, Jimbo Fisher's group is out there offering quite a few and trying to get their attention. One of them, (underrated) 3-star Cam Coleman, will be back for the second time in two months next week. FSU commit and 4-star Tawaski Abrams is visiting officially the weekend of June 2. Camden, N.J. 4-star Jaylan Hornsby will official the weekend of June 16.
I've heard good things about A&M's pursuit of Coleman, and they've clearly made up ground. I like where they are with Hornsby, since Elijah Robinson's involved with that recruitment. So they're doing the work and not sitting around.
How can Boots be back?
With the addition of Jace Carter, Eli Lawrence and Bryce Lindsay, the Aggies should be at the 13 scholarship limit. And yet, Boots Radford is coming back.
How is that possible?
Covid wasn't good for much of anything, but it's good for this. College teams can exceed the 13 scholarship limit if one of the excess scholarships is used on a player using his "covid year" to make up for 2020. And that's what's going on with Boots. It's also why the Aggies could still be active in the transfer portal, even though they technically are "full".
