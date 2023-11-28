Elko makes his first moves

Mark Passwaters
He has told WR coach Dameyune Craig he will not be retained. Craig has been a Jimbo loyalist for years but has not always had the best relationships with players or people on the recruiting trail. With his departure, there’s now a decent chance Evan Stewart stays.
Update: Bobby Petrino will not be retained and could well be heading back to Arkansas.
