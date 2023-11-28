On Bobby Petrino and Miles O'Neill...

As you could tell from O'Neill's initial reaction to the Elko hire, he is excited about the move and thinks highly of Mike Elko.



I spoke to a source today regarding the news of Bobby Petrino and Arkansas and its potential impact on O'Neill



-It would be surprising if Petrino was retained by TAMU.

-As of last night, Petrino and Elko had not had a 1-on-1 conversation.

-Petrino was the main recruiter for O'Neill but it would be surprising if O'Neill were to follow Petrino to Arkansas if that's where the coach ends up

-Staying at TAMU would be O'Neill's preference but Elko and O'Neill's camp have not had a call yet

-O'Neill staying with TAMU obviously depends on Elko, the new OC, and the offensive style.

-Duke OC Kevin Johns was involved in O'Neill's recruitment prior to his TAMU commitment but they were already in too deep with QB Tyler Cherry, who ended up committing to Duke in May.



IMO, I expect Elko and O'Neill's camp to have a conversation either today or tomorrow at the latest. I also wouldn't expect any immediate news after that conversation, unless there is something definitive on the next OC.