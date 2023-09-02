ADVERTISEMENT

***A&M-New Mexico game thread***

Mark Passwaters

Mark Passwaters

Good afternoon from an extremely hot Kyle Field. The temps are still over 100 and will not get out of the 90s during the game.
The Aggies are wearing their normal maroon tops and white pants. New Mexico is in all whites with a red helmet.
Micah Tease (suspended) and Donovan Green (ACL) are out. Those are the only players we know won't play.
The quarterbacks and centers are out working on snaps and yes, Bryce Foster IS out there with the 1s.
 
