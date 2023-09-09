A&M-Miami game thread***

Mark Passwaters
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Dec 4, 2003
-
- 74,020
-
- 134,189
-
- 113
Good afternoon from Hard Rock Stadium, which flat sucks. It would be better than Vandy's field, but that's it in the SEC.
It is currently 77 degrees and rain has been on and off. It's supposed to stop raining at about gametime and start again -- more heavily -- at around 6:30.
A&M is wearing its normal road uniforms. Not sure what Miami is wearing yet, but I'm counting on orange jerseys. More as we get closer to kickoff.
It is currently 77 degrees and rain has been on and off. It's supposed to stop raining at about gametime and start again -- more heavily -- at around 6:30.
A&M is wearing its normal road uniforms. Not sure what Miami is wearing yet, but I'm counting on orange jerseys. More as we get closer to kickoff.