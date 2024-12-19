Wednesday night portal update

Tomorrow will be the start of a big couple of days for A&M. They will have several targets in town for visits.

First is wideout KC Concepcion of NC State, who is probably the top remaining receiver in the portal (and the top target on many recruiting boards). He's been to Alabama, Colorado and Miami, so this is the last trip amongst his finalists.

A&M is already after Purdue DE Will Heldt, and that pursuit continues (and seems to look pretty good from A&M's perspective). But they'll host another Purdue D-lineman tomorrow: DT Damarjhe Lewis, who had 14 tackles and 3 TFL for the Boilermakers this year. He's a big 300-pounder, which they could sure use on the interior.

Western Kentucky DE Deante McCray is playing in the Boca Raton Bowl tonight for Western Kentucky, but will leave from there to be in town tomorrow. He's a bigger defensive end that the Aggies could sure use, and getting him and Heldt would be a big help.



Speaking of Western Kentucky, the guy playing next to him is someone A&M is familiar with -- DT Dallas Walker, who played for A&M for two years and never got on the field, even though he was a 4-star recruit. He was an All-C-USA player this year, and has committed to transfer to Auburn.

Where he'll replace Isaiah Raikes.



Also, I was checking on some guys who A&M might have interest in and checked on WR Zachariah Banks' twitter. A bunch of A&M coaches are following him, including Elko. Elko is also following his brother, safety Zion Branch. It may mean nothing, but I thought it curious all the same.