TIDBITS, sponsored by Paul Cleveland State Farm

New Mexico has totally scrapped what they had last year, when they were absolutely awful on offense (130th out of 130). They've got a new offensive coordinator and quarterback, both of whom were at UAB last year. So if you want to figure out their offense, go look at the Blazers from 2022.The first thing to note, and maybe LSU isn't the best game to post for this, is they were extremely run-heavy. They were 8th in the nation in rushing yards last year. They had an established first-stringer in DeWayne McBride (now with the Vikings) and ran him until the wheels came off. They think former Alabama State RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt can be that guy, because he runs hard and likes to go North-South.When UAB wanted to run, they tended to go with a double tight end look out of the pistol. Sometimes the tight ends were both on the line, sometimes one was a lead blocker. They really wanted to go straight up the gut, and that's probably what UNM is going to want to do with their three big bodies in the middle.The passing game was not as impressive. Dylan Hopkins looks to be more of a game manager than a guy who can take over a ballgame. They threw for a little more than 200 yards a game last year, and that was 103rd nationally. Their routes are based on timing and are largely short; get the guy to run a 6-yard out, get the ball out and see if he can do something with it. You can see in the film from the LSU game that they'll run their exact routes, down and distance be damned, even to their detriment.One thing they do try to do is spread out their receivers to clear spots for their guys to sit down and make for easy targets. That will work against zone defenses, but man may make it a little tougher. They also try to sneak one guy out into a deeper route, which allowed them to average 14 yards a completion last year. They'll also try bootlegs and rollouts, normally with the two tight sets to keep opponents honest so they don't just tee off on the run.Motion? Not much. They throw a good number of bubble screens, so they need set numbers on each side of the ball for those to work. UNM's receivers are going to have to block as well as catch.The objective for the Lobos would be to grind out the clock, which UAB did well last year. They want to run first and run effectively. They're not going to be a big play team unless someone absolutely blows an assignment. They're just not made for it. UAB was built for this kind of offense last year and got smacked by LSU, which is not a real shock. UNM doesn't have that talent and it's their first time out.We know DJ Durkin likes to rotate defenders. A lot. New Mexico may be a perfect foil for the Aggies, because they definitely want to take their time, run the ball and run the clock. They also like to rotate their personnel, going from two tights to multiple wides from one play to another. And, of course, it's going to beIf New Mexico wants to run up the gut, they'll likely see McKinnley Jackson and Walter Nolen right off the bat. But they'll also see Albert Regis, Isaiah Raikes, Gabe Dindy and DJ Hicks, if not more. A&M will also likely rotate linebackers as well. In passing situations, Enai White and Malick Sylla will come on the field and Shemar Turner could move inside to tackle.Not with Tyreek Chappell, that is. He may come out due to the heat, but it's the other corner where you'll the most movement. Tony Grimes could get the nod, but Josh DeBerry, Jayvon Thomas and Sam McCall should all play. Bravion Rogers should get a look too.Dominick McKinley is expected to commit in about two hours from when I'm writing this after A&M made a major comeback to get him over the past couple of weeks. But maybe it's not a shock. Training camp is a time when the big money Ags get to come and take a look at the team, and many of them are involved in NIL. I was told last week that they were impressed enough with what they saw to reopen the money spigot and get things flowing again. To be sure, it never stopped, but there's renewed optimism with the people that have a vested interest in these things.Let's be clear about this: it may seem awkward to discuss, and I still feel awkward writing about it, but this is all legal and on the up and up. Having them work through A&M's compliance office and/or the 12th Man Foundation keeps it legit.A&M is quite happy with the two quarterbacks they have, but when a potential 5-star is just down the road, you'd be a fool not to keep tabs on him. Landyn mentioned that A&M called Willis QB DJ Lagway last night, and he talked with both Jimbo and Bobby Petrino. Talk about striking while the iron's hot -- or in the case of Florida, ice cold.Realistically speaking, Lagway remains a long shot to flip. Florida has put a whole lot of effort into making Lagway seem like the savior of the program and a Tebow-eque Messiah. I'm sure he's getting NILed very nicely by them as well. But still, it makes sense for the Aggies to keep tabs on him, because it looks like Florida is in for an extremely long season.Tomorrow, the Aggies may not have a ton of visitors. After all, it's UNM and it's going to beBut they will have two of their top corner targets for 2025 on hand. North Shore 5-star Devin Sanchez and Katy Paetow 4-star Deyjohn Pettaway will both be in attendance. I'd take those two at corner and call it a day for 2025 -- if they can get a couple for 2024, that is.I'm doing something I haven't done in a decade: cover a high school game. Katy is playing at Atascocita and this is a top 10 matchup in 6A. A&M commit Coen Echols plays for Katy; 2025 4-star RB Tory Blaylock plays for Atascocita. There are other players to watch as well, so I'm looking forward to it -- even if it will be