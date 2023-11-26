Sunday PM coaching update (updated at 3 p.m.)

Mark Passwaters
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Dec 4, 2003
-
- 73,837
-
- 133,294
-
- 113
It looks like that, in spite of the blunder of last night, they're going to move quickly anyway. From what I'm hearing it's going to be Mike Elko with E-Rob promoted to DC. I do not know if Santucci will return, but I doubt it.
Also, Max Johnson is in the portal.
3 p.m. update: Yep, it's Elko. Barring another disaster.
Also, Max Johnson is in the portal.
3 p.m. update: Yep, it's Elko. Barring another disaster.
Last edited: