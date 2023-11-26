ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday PM coaching update (updated at 3 p.m.)

Mark Passwaters

Mark Passwaters

Well-Known Member
Staff
Dec 4, 2003
73,837
133,294
113
It looks like that, in spite of the blunder of last night, they're going to move quickly anyway. From what I'm hearing it's going to be Mike Elko with E-Rob promoted to DC. I do not know if Santucci will return, but I doubt it.

Also, Max Johnson is in the portal.

3 p.m. update: Yep, it's Elko. Barring another disaster.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Sad
  • Wow
Reactions: drok, txag1979, AggieTabi and 13 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mark Passwaters

Saturday evening coaching update III (updated at 10:45 p.m.)

Replies
123
Views
6K
Northgate
1ironking
1ironking
Mark Passwaters

Small Wednesday afternoon coaching search update (with more at 4:45 pm)

Replies
151
Views
11K
Northgate
brc123
brc123
Mark Passwaters

Sunday morning coaching update

Replies
188
Views
7K
Northgate
tfoz79
T
Mark Passwaters

Tuesday coaching update/deep dive (KEEP THIS ON THE BOARD)

Replies
218
Views
11K
Northgate
Rainmaker1
Rainmaker1
Mark Passwaters

Friday TIDBITS, sponsored by Paul Cleveland State Farm

Replies
54
Views
3K
Northgate
FbFan222
F
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today