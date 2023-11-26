Saturday night coaching search update

Just when you thought it was safe to hire a coach...



When I haven't been talking to Landyn this evening, I've been talking to people in Kentucky and South Carolina. And we do have two coaches trying to get themselves into the mix with the A&M job at the last second.



For starters, A&M has talked to both Mark Stoops and Dabo Swinney. They were in the list of folks they talked to last week. Both are frustrated with their current situations at Kentucky and Clemson and are looking to move. Stoops, especially, seems highly motivated and Kentucky observers believe this is this most serious he's been about any job since he arrived in Lexington and he feels very underappreciated. He also thinks he nailed the interview.



Stoops' people are selling the idea that he's turned around a program that was dead in the water and has won 10 games twice at UK -- no mean feat. The folks up there don't believe he's the guy for A&M, but he's a viable option if they don't get who they're aiming for. I have learned, however, that Kentucky has a contingency plan already lined up if Stoops is offered the job.



As for Dabo, I'm not sure just how much of this is his people angling for something out of Clemson (almost certainly NIL, no matter what he says about it) and how much of this is legit interest. But I do get the sense that he was the guy who initiated all of this (or his people initiated it. You get the idea). In terms of overall track record, nobody comes close to Dabo. But he has too many Jimbo-ish traits for me to take him seriously.



As for Ryan Day, it's a wait and see situation. He lost today, obviously, but Ohio State hasn't done anything yet. But the fan pressure to fire him, 57-7 record or not, is immense. If A&M thinks they can get him, they will likely put the brakes on anything else and try to get that deal done.



With Jedd Fisch, if A&M wants him, he'll almost certainly take the job. The only box he really doesn't check is head coaching experience in the SEC. But after winning 9 games with Arizona, he's probably the coach of the year for the whole country.



Anyway, there's a distinct possibility this is over tomorrow. Day and Fisch are in it -- or they're in it if Day gets nudged out or just flat quits at Ohio State. Judging from what Kentucky folks are saying, I think you have to make Stoops a possibility too. Dabo? Meh....maybe. I just don't feel that one. But Elko and Traylor and guys like that appear to be out of the picture barring a total meltdown.