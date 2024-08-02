Practice 2 notes

Landyn will be adding to this later, so look for updates.

The team practiced outside today, which was good if you like taking pictures. Which I do.



I was able to see just about the entire team for a little bit, so that was good. We got seven periods, which is a good bit more than we were expecting.



Defensively, there's not much question about the level of talent. They're good, or at least they play the part well in practice. You've already heard plenty of talk about Nic Scourton, so I'll hit on a few other guys. Rylan Kennedy has definitely benefitted from the Moffitt S&C program. his upper body doesn't look much bigger, but his lower body is considerably bigger and stronger. The defensive linemen as a whole look like they've had an emphasis placed on lower body strength, because they want to either be able to push through opponents or hold up against them.

DT Rodas Johnson impressed me today. He's a big dude, and he was big at Wisconsin, but I was impressed by how well he moves. He can get after it. DJ Hicks is definitely looks like he's put on some weight, but he was still moving really well today as well. Gabe Dindy just looks like a brick wall. If he can stay healthy, I expect he'll be a difference maker.



Right now, I think Taurean York, Daymion Sanford and newcomer Solmon DeShields would be the top three linebackers if the season started tomorrow. Watching York, it's remarkable how fluid he is working through drills. I was also impressed with how well Jordan Lockart and Tristan Jernigan handled them. They're not going to play unless they force themselves onto the field, but they're certainly athletic enough to develop into SEC linebackers.



Even though they’ve got a long way to go to break into the two deep, I was impressed with how much better Dezz Ricks and Terry Bussey looked after just one practice. Bussey, especially, seemed a lot more comfortable. Maybe he just had the jitters yesterday.



Jadon Scarlett was with the tackles today after being with the ends last year.



On offense, it’s still all good for Conner Weigman. He looked fine again today, and the ball is coming out with some pop. And this may get me condemned to hell, but I see a little bit of Vince Young (the good things) in Marcel Reed. He just seems very natural with his throws.



Max effort again from Moose Muhammad. He looks visibly bigger muscle-wise. Cyrus Allen is a guy to watch. I like how he runs his routes, he’s got good speed and I like how he pulls young receivers aside to give them advice between reps.



Speaking of young receivers, Ernest Campbell IS very fast. He is also tiny. Like I did yesterday, Landyn mentioned how good Ashton Bethel-Roman looked. He may find his way on the field.



One thing that has carried over from the spring: instruction. These coaches coach, they’re not just running practice reps. Holmon Wiggins probably did more teaching in seven periods than Dameyune Craig did in seven years. Adam Cushing moved from one group of offensive linemen to another to talk about a bit of technique he wanted them to be working on. Those guys aren’t yellers, but get their points across.