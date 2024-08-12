Monday practice notes

The Aggies were back at it again this morning, and again, it was ridiculously hot and humid. But they got a break after the scrimmage and wore shorts.



We got to watch a little bit of punt and kick returns today, and it looks like Moose Muhammad, Cyrus Allen and Terry Bussey are going to be the guys in those areas. Bussey reportedly had a big return in the scrimmage Saturday, and he had a really impressive return this morning. He has tremendous vision and anticipates a crease widening very well. He made an Achane-esque move today, making a near horizontal cut to hit a hole and then hit the gas to get upfield. It was really impressive. Allen looked good on returns as well. They've got two fast guys ready to watch kickoffs sail over their heads.



Ruben Owens was not out there today, as was expected. But it didn't seem like there were any other players missing, so that's a plus. When it came to the running backs, junior Anthony DiNota (walk-on from Frisco; 6, 215) joined Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and EJ Smith in drills.



The closer we get to the season, the more confident I am that Theo Ohrstrom is going to be more than just an occasional blocker in this offense. He consistently looks good in drills, his hands are improved and he's the most athletic tight end on the roster. I think that he and Tre Watson are the ones to watch at this point, but you never know for sure.



It's just drills, but Jahdae Walker impressed me today with his speed. He really got it going a couple of times.



On defense, I think they like what they have at corner with the big four of Will Lee, Dezz Ricks, Donovan Saunders and BJ Mayes.



The other day, coach Bateman said Solomon DeShields was still adjusting to the new scheme and was coming along. Again, it's just drills, but he looked a lot smoother today in a small sampling size than we've seen him. Hopefully he'll continue to progress, because he needs to be a big part of the linebacker rotation.



Today, we got to see Ashton Bethel-Roman and Ernest Campbell run a drill at the same time and Bethel-Roman is actually faster over a short distance than Campbell. He gets up to speed faster. I doubt that would hold up for long, because Campbell can absolutely fly, but it still drew a raised eyebrow.



Not much on the quarterbacks front. Conner Weigman just looks the best every time out.



Ar'maj Reed-Adams met with the media after practice and said he's still pissed off Jimbo didn't offer him. But he's ready to "get out there with 110,000 people and kick some ass."