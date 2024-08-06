Monday practice notes

I'm not sure if this is practice 5 or 6, but they were still in shorts.



I spent most of the time today watching the quarterbacks and receivers, so they'll get most of the discussion tonight. But a few other things:



I think they have their two-deep players on the offensive line, they just don't know who the starters are at a couple of positions. But the linemen to know right now are Trey Zuhn, Aki Ogunbiyi, Chase Bisontis, TJ Shanahan, Kam Dewberry, Koli Faaiu, Mark Nabou, Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Deuce Fatheree and Dametrious Crownover. And yes, I know that's 11 guys and not 10.



Right now, I think Nabou would be the starter at center if they played today. And he may be ahead by more than a little bit.



I did get to look at the tight ends some and it does look like things are clicking for Theo Ohrstrom finally. He's running better routes and just seems like a more refined football player. I really like Tre Watson; he may be the most complete TE right now. Donovan Green, like Elko said, is still coming back.



Rueben Owens seems much more confident in himself this season. Of course, it means jack squat in practice with no pads, but he looks more fluid.



Now, to the QBs and receivers.



Conner Weigman's biggest asset is his consistency. He puts the ball where he wants with more frequency than the other guys, and he throws with plenty of zip. I think he trusts his leg again, which is a big deal.



I think the backup job is very much up for grabs and Marcel Reed has a legit shot at winning it. He just throws the ball so effortlessly, and it has a lot of heat. But he's figuring out that you don't have to throw a fastball every time, and that sometimes it's a detriment.



Jaylen Henderson has come a looooong way from this time last year, but he still has those moments where he struggles mightily with his accuracy. That may be what allows Reed in the door.



Miles O'Neill -- what a cannon. He was throwing deep outs to Ernest Campbell, the fastest player on the team, tonight and had to throw a changeup to make sure he didn't overthrow him. Weigman and Reed can really bring it, but O'Neill is next level. He's got a little bit of a Ben Roethlisberger feel to him, even though he's got a long way to go developmentally.



The top two receivers on the team are Noah Thomas and Jahdae Walker. In my opinion, it's not close right now. Those two guys stand out. They're not only the tallest receivers, but they're also the best route-runners. Thomas does everything gracefully and runs like a deer. Walker has come a long way from last year in terms of route-running, and his hands seem better too.



Moose Muhammad looks like he's taking things more seriously now, but he's still definitely in "prove it" territory. I think he'd be the third receiver if they played tomorrow, but there's still time to change that, good or bad.



Last week, it seemed like freshman Ashton Bethel-Roman might be a guy to watch, but two other guys caught my attention tonight. Freshman Izaiah Williams and transfer Jake Bostick both looked really good. Williams made a couple of really nice catches and has that quick change of direction you want to see from your receivers. Bostick showed off some speed that I didn't know he had tonight. Of the two, I think Bostick has a better shot of playing against Notre Dame, but Williams may be your breakout receiver later this season or next year.



Micah Tease looks like he's pretty far down the depth chart right now, but he's looked good when we've seen him. He's got good acceleration, so I'm not sure what the issue is there. Cyrus Allen is a guy that I've been big on for several months, but I'm not sure where he is on the depth chart right now (and they're not telling of course). He's shown off some big play ability at Louisiana Tech, and I think that ought to be enough to get him a shot.



I didn't see much of Bethel-Roman today, but it's not always easy to see everyone. Ernest Campbell is a blur when he gets the ball, but he's just incredibly small. That may keep him off the field this year.