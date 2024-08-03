Friday TIDBITS, sponsored by Paul Cleveland State Farm

This is purely forA lot's going to change.QB: Conner Weigman/Jaylen Henderson OR Marcel ReedRB: Rueben Owens/Le’Veon MossTE: Tre Watson/Shane CalhounTE: Theo Ohrstrom/Donovan GreenWR: Noah Thomas/Cyrus AllenSLOT: Moose Muhammad/Micah TeaseWR: Jahdae Walker/Jake BostickLT: Trey Zuhn/Aki OgunbiyiLG: Chase Bisontis/TJ ShanahanC: Mark Nabou/Koli FaaiuRG: Ar’maj Reed-Adams/Kam DewberryRT: Deuce Fatheree/Dametrious CrownoverDE: Nic Scourton/Rylan KennedyNT: DJ Hicks/Albert RegisDT: Shemar Turner/Rodas JohnsonDE: Shemar Stewart/Cashius HowellWILL: Daymion Sanford/Solomon DeShieldsMIKE: Taurean York/Scooby WilliamsNICKEL: Jaydon Hill/Bravion RogersCB: Will Lee/ BJ MayesFS: Bryce Anderson/Dalton BrooksSS: Trey Jones/Marcus RatcliffeCB: Tyreek Chappell/Donovan SaundersThere is definitely a competition between Reed and Henderson for the backup job. As athletic as Henderson is, Reed is even more athletic. He’s got a stronger arm. But Henderson has the advantage in experience, obviously.Owens has had the first snaps each of the first two days and he’s had, from all sources, an excellent summer. But that’s not to say this deal is done and Moss is going to get plenty of snaps anyway. Mike Elko has already indicated this will be a running back by committee situation.Ohrstrom is ahead of Green right now because Green is not 100% yet — as Elko indicated. He’s still clearly working his way back, even if he would probably be cleared to play today. Watson looks really good so far. We haven’t seen Garrett Miller yet, but he is still with the team, so don’t worry about that.Zuhn, Reed-Adams and Bisontis are set. Faaiu will have to beat out Nabou, who will have first crack at the center job. Fatheree has been with the 1s when we’ve been allowed in to watch, so that’s favorable for him.There aren’t any shocks on defense except maybe Sanford being ahead of DeShields. But, like Faaiu, they’re not being handed jobs. They’ll have to earn it.Two players who have stood out so far are corner Tyreek Chappell and wideout Moose Muhammad. Both guys are seniors, so they should’t be raising eyebrows, but after last year’s mess, they are.Chappell was a disappointment last year, even if he was a starter when healthy. He tried to leave in the spring of 2021 and entered the portal after last season, but decided to come back and play for Elko, who coached him during his best season (his first, 2021). I currently have him starting because he’s shown both effort and consistency since his decision to return, and even if he doesn’t start, he’s going to play. But the pressure is off of him to carry the corner group.Muhammad’s turnaround took longer. He was still in the doghouse well into the spring, to the point where I thought he was a transfer risk after the spring game. Instead, he turned himself around and has been one of the guys showing the most effort in training camp over the first couple of days. We’re told this is no fluke; he’s also become a leader in the weight room as well. And you can tell from looking at him that he’s taking things more seriously.One player who is not in the two-deep yet is Gabe Dindy. But the defensive tackle is healthy, has looked good so far and, physically, looks like a brick wall. I’ve said that a few times over the past three days, but it’s true. Dindy’s biggest problems are about 300 pounds — Rodas Johnson and Albert Regis. But, if he remains healthy, he looks like he will have a real shot at being a contributor. He’s still got tremendous athleticism, and we saw it on display last night in a couple of drills.A&M’s primary receiver group seems largely set: Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Moose Muhammad, Jabre Barber (when healthy) and Cyrus Allen. But newcomers Jake Bostick, Ernest Campbell and Ashton Bethel-Roman are getting plenty of practice work as well.Of the three, Bethel-Roman may be the guy most likely to be a 2024 contributor. He’s 6-foot-1, so he’s got decent height, but he can stretch the field. So can Campbell — like nobody else on the team — but he’s going to need some strength and conditioning work. Bethel-Roman probably won’t push for a starting job, but he could be in an extended rotation.I’ve said this a couple of times already, but anyone expecting to see Dezz Ricks or Terry Bussey early on are probably going to be disappointed. They’ve got a lot of veterans to pass on the depth chart. One guy I think you can put in the lineup in at least colored pencil is Will Lee. The K-State transfer has been a consistent presence at the top of the lineup since he arrived in the spring, and he’s the type of corner Elko likes. He’s big (6-3), physical and has plenty of experience, being an All-Big 12 honorable mention corner last year.Tomorrow is the biggest day for A&M’s 2025 recruiting class for a while, as 4-star safety Trey McNutt decides between A&M and Oregon. This one has remained close for the better part of six weeks, and McNutt visited both College Station and Eugene last weekend. It’s still a 50/50 proposition and anyone who says they know how it’ll go is probably lying.How fortunate is A&M to have gotten Ryan Prager back for next season? Incredibly fortunate. There were 315 players taken in the first two days of the 2024 MLB Draft. Four didn’t sign. That’s 1.26% of those drafted. And Prager was the first to announce his decision not to sign. That should tell you three things: one, A&M’s NIL game is extremely strong; two, there’s a very tight bond among the players on the team and three, they want payback on someone.