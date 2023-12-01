Friday Tidbits, sponsored by Paul Cleveland State Farm

The Aggies have been able to avoid having any big names go into the portal, but there’s a lot of negotiating going on behind the scenes. This is the gross part of modern day college football, where it’s even more wide open than professional free agency. I don’t know if they can keep everyone, and may not even want to for the price tag, so don’t be shocked if a big name or two hits the portal on Monday. All the same, keeping a lid on things to this point has been pretty impressively done by Mike Elko.After the article that came out in the Athletic last week, I wanted to hit on a few things that I had already discussed about Jimbo Fisher and his downfall that bear repeating. First was his obstinance when it came to his offense. He brought in Bobby Petrino, but then refused to change the scheme or its language. Petrino expressed his frustration with that arrangement in an Arkansas podcast earlier this week. Petrino was calling the plays, but had to use Jimbo’s playbook. Essentially, he was a play caller, not a coordinator. Even though everyone knew Fisher’s offense was antiquated and no longer worked, he remained in denial about it.A lot of players liked Jimbo personally but were fed up with his negativity and his uneven discipline. He put a big personal stake into the 2022 recruiting class, and a lot of character issues were overlooked on his orders. I’m thinking specifically of Denver Harris, Chris Marshall and the other members of the loose in the head gang. Had the athletic department and other members of the team not stepped in and demanded a greater punishment, Fisher was allegedly content with suspending them for a single game after the South Carolina vaping incident. The consistent yelling, screaming and cursing at players, especially on offense, had also gotten very old.It seems like every coach has their sycophants on staff, and Fisher had his. Dameyune Craig had his supporters, but people disdained him. It’s not a coincidence Mike Elko’s first move was to fire a man he worked with for four years. His players always underperformed, but since he was Fisher’s buddy, he always found a way to stay on the staff.Defensive coach or not, Elko immediately started making offers to wide receivers in the portal yesterday. UNT’s Ja’Mori Maclin and Old Dominion’s Javon Harvey were the first to be offered. There’s likely several reasons for this. First, you have to replace Raymond Cottrell and, likely, Ainias. Your backups, Micah Tease and Jordan Anthony, have very little experience. And, you have to consider the possibility that Cam Coleman will flip to Auburn and Evan Stewart will go in the portal. Neither’s happened yet, but you have to recognize that chance and have contingencies. Experienced receivers would fit nicely. But don’t expect A&M to go after Turin Smith again. The UTEP wideout nuked that bridge last year.Auburn’s receiver coach visited Coleman today, as they continue their push to flip him. A&M has also been in touch, but anyone who knows what Coleman is thinking at this point is lying. He is not talking to anyone. Gabriel Reliford, the Shreveport Evangel DE, is visiting LSU this weekend. That’s not optimal, but he is not likely to flip at this point.The status of Elijah Robinson remains a question. We were told repeatedly that having him back was almost a necessity and Elko said they’d already started working on that on Monday. But just because we haven’t heard anything doesn’t mean he’s not staying. There’s been no indication that he’s leaving. A lot of coaches don’t like to announce individual parts of their staff and like to do it as a whole. Jimbo did that in 2017. E-Rob is on campus, he’s still the interim head coach, Elko has plenty of money at his disposal and they should be able to get it done if it isn’t already.I said several times last year that Jimbo didn't want to be active in the portal because he wanted "his" guys and develop through the recruiting class, and only made additions on the margins. Elko's likely not going to be like that. He's probably going to actively pursue corners, a couple of linebackers, offensive linemen and possibly a defensive end along with wideouts and a running back. Elko wants players who can be an immediate boost to a strong core.The 2022 class now looks less like the greatest class ever and more like an effort by Jimbo to massage his own ego. And, with each day, it looks worse and worse. Let’s look at it with two years gone, since we can get a decent idea of how it worked out.CB Denver Harris, WR Chris Marshall, CB Smoke Bouie, CB Marquis-Groves Killebrew, LB Ish Harris, OL PJ Williams, DE Anthony LucasHarris didn’t make it a calendar year at A&M and is toast at LSU. Marshall was kicked off the team at A&M, then kicked off the team at Ole Miss and is in JUCO. Bouie was escorted to the door at A&M and kicked out the door at Georgia. Harris didn’t go to class. Killebrew has been a complete non-factor at Louisville. Williams is at SMU and isn’t doing much. Lucas couldn’t play on a historically bad USC defense.DT Walter Nolen, OL Mark Nabou, QB Conner Weigman, Nickel Bryce Anderson, WR Noah Thomas, TE Jake Johnson, TE Donovan Green, S Jacoby Mathews, S Jarred Kerr, RB Le’Veon MossNolen had a great season this year and could be looking for a pay raise. Nabou came out of nowhere to start. Weigman was elite before he got hurt. Anderson is a leader on the defense. Thomas, when healthy, has been dynamic. Jake broke out this year and Green looked like he was well on his way to being one of the SEC’s best before he got hurt. Mathews quietly had an excellent season after moving into the starting lineup after Jardin Gilbert got hurt. Kerr has been a solid reserve the past two seasons. Moss is the top back in the stable, without question.WR Evan Stewart, DE Shemar Stewart, DE LT Overton, OL Kam Dewberry, DE Enai White, DE Malick SyllaStewart led the team in receiving last year and was second this year, but he’s never come close to the hype and drama follows him everywhere. Stewart had 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks this year, but began to see more playing time as a situational pass rusher late in the year to go with his regular role in the rotation. White did next to nothing this year. Sylla had just 1 sack. Overton was used (misused) in a weird fashion and didn’t pick up a sack this year. Dewberry plays a lot, but hasn’t been the force many expected.OL Hunter Erb, DB Bobby Taylor, TE Theo Ohrstrom, LB Martrell Harris, PK Ethan Moczulski, DT Jadon Scarlett, DT Gabe DindyErb hasn’t played at all. Taylor has missed nearly all of his first two seasons with injuries. Ohrstrom played a fair amount this season, but still hasn’t caught a pass. Harris was passed up on the depth chart and had 7 tackles in 8 games. Moczulski has kicked off once. Scarlett just arrived this spring and has to bulk up. Dindy was buried on the depth chart this year.