Friday Tidbits, sponsored by Paul Cleveland State Farm

Programming note: The Mailbag will also drop today.Tomorrow is a very, very big day as far as the A&M coaching search goes. We've been telling you for over a week that there is mutual interest between Ryan Day and A&M, but a lot hinges on tomorrow's game with Michigan. If Ohio State loses, as insane as this sounds, Day could be either encouraged by Ohio State to take the A&M job or just flat out fire him. If seems like there's real frustration on both sides up there, but it would be very hard to fire a 12-0 coach who will be an overwhelming favorite in the Big 10 championship game and, by extension, to make the CFP.This is not just talk on A&M's end with respect to the issues between Day and Ohio State. There's an article in the Washington Post about it this morning. People in Columbus are very well aware that Day and A&M have been linked, and many just flat don't care.If Day is available -- and he'd either have to quit or be fired -- then he becomes the top target for A&M, according to the people I've talked to. DeBoer may be tough to do because of timing, unless Washington loses to Wazzu tomorrow. Waiting until the Pac-12 title game to make a hire would be tough on A&M.That leaves Jedd Fisch. I heard from a very involved BMA Wednesday who expects Fisch will be the guy. I wouldn't be surprised at all if A&M has been given an indication he'll take the job if offered (no shock). It seems like a lot of folks have really come around to liking Fisch and, while Day may be the first pick, Fisch wouldn't be a disappointment.I guess there are fallback options out there, but I'm pretty sure Jeff Traylor is out and the only one who would qualify in that area is Mike Elko. But, considering we've been told there's a definite emphasis on getting an offensive coach, that would be afallback.First, a non-injury note. While I'm not 100% sure, I do not think Evan Stewart made the trip to Baton Rouge and I don't expect him to ever suit up for A&M again. Could something change? Sure. But at this point, he seems to want to go somewhere else for a season and then go into the NFL. Considering what A&M should have at receiver next year and the ongoing drama with Stewart, they may not freak out about this as much as you might think. But it does mean more snaps for Jahdae Walker and Moose Muhammad tomorrow (and probably 2024).Max Johnson is considered "day-to-day" for the LSU game. In Jimbospeak, that meant a guy ain't playing. I don't know about Elijah Robinson, but I'm expecting Jaylen Henderson to play. I'm also pessimistic on Josh DeBerry's chances to play, which is a big problem against an excellent passing attack. Le'Veon Moss tried to go last week and came out after only a carry, so if he goes tomorrow, he'll be extremely limited.On the other side, LSU is going to be extremely thin at corner. In case you were wondering and didn't already know, for A&M corner Denver Harris has not played for the past six weeks and will not play tomorrow. It looks like he wore out his welcome in Baton Rouge just as quickly as he did College Station.So far, A&M has not lost any members of its 2024 class since Jimbo's firing. In fact, they may be in the lead to get Drelon Miller back -- especially if they hire an offensively-minded coach. But that doesn't mean things can't change. Auburn is doing everything they can to flip Cam Coleman, and a lot of people think they will. But he hasn't flipped yet, and FSU has already taken their best shot at him and didn't get it done.OL Coen Echols will be in Auburn tomorrow for the Iron Bowl. The Tigers are working on him too. After last weekend's blowout loss to New Mexico State, Auburn's going to have to do some magic and shell out the big bucks to get some flips.LB Tristan Jernigan has scheduled officials with Alabama and Ole Miss, one of which will be the weekend before early signing begins. Jernigan has said all the right things, but he's been flirting with Alabama for a while.