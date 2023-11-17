Friday Tidbits, sponsored by Paul Cleveland State Farm

Members of the athletic department (read: AD), university leadership and prominent people involved in the search process will meet tomorrow, both in person and online, to discuss the coaching search. Hopefully, we'll come out of that with a direction on where they're going -- as in, who the top candidate is as this point. There's also a chance this gets a little acrimonious.There seems to be a bloc of BMAs who wanted to go with a lesser name, like Jeff Traylor at UTSA or Mike Elko at Duke, as you've heard repeatedly. Those folks have been extremely loud. But I have gotten the vibe over the past few days, as new names have emerged, that there is a bigger bloc that have absolutely no interest in "going small" if they can avoid it. In spite of the big buyout, there are people with a lot of money ready to cut a check to buy out a prominent coach if they can get one. They're also pissed off at how Traylor's camp has been blabbing repeatedly about any contact with A&M. As a result, don't think that there's any certainty whatsoever that A&M goes cheap here. And I'll have more on that in a second.I know you've seen stuff that said that Oregon's Dan Lanning was never an option for A&M. He said as much. That may be true, but not in the classical sense. I talked with half a dozen BMAs over the 72-hour period after Jimbo's firing and the ONLY name was Dan Lanning. These are people from different parts of the country and different walks of life. They don't hang out in the same circles.Oregon did a devious thing in that they gave Lanning a stake in Nike when he was hired. If you want to get him, you have to pay the buyout ($20 million) and buy out that stake. That puts the deal closer to $50 million before you even start talking salaries and staff.is the big reason that Lanning was no longer a viable candidate.I have heard that A&M has talked to Traylor and Elko. We haev also heard they've talked with Ohio State OC Brian Hartline and Michigan OC/Interim head coach because Jim Harbaugh is a cheater Sherrone Moore. I have also heard that they've talked to Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, though I'm not 100% on that.Now, here's where it gets a lot more nutty.I have heard several times over the past couple of days that A&M was contacted by someone connected to Ohio State coach Ryan Day to express interest in the job. I don't know how serious it is, but if he's interested, you have to talk to him.The rumors about Dabo Swinney seem to be just that -- rumors. I haven't heard anything serious about that one, but I wouldn't count it out. I wouldn't countout at this point, but I can tell you who has slightly less of a snowball's chance in hell.I have even heard the name Lincoln Riley in the past 36 hours, but there's no way I'm taking that one seriously. I can see him wanting out of USC after bungling that gig, but I can't see A&M having a real interest.I guarantee you thatTrying to get info on this search has been like pulling teeth. It's very different from the Fisher hiring and even the stealing of John Chavis to be the DC.Georgia co-DC Glenn Schumann appears to have fallen off the radar due to concerns about his personality. And heck, he's still only 33.I know you're all smart enough to know the BS around Deion Sanders is just that. That's being pushed by national people who have no clue what A&M is doing and aren't willing to work hard enough to try.Sonny Dykes is definitely interested, but I do not know if that interest is reciprocal.Lane Kiffin remains a no.Dan Campbell verified that he is not a candidate today during his press conference, saying he'd do anything for A&M except coach the football team.Anyway, you can see that A&M is looking at a wide variety of candidates, from coordinators to coaches of potential CFP teams. But they still intend to move quickly. The key date remains Dec. 4, and I've heard that they probably want something shortly after the season finale with LSU. In 2017, we knew going into that game who the target was and what the terms were likely to be (they ended up being longer in years than speculated), so we could walk out of there again with a good idea of who the next coach will be.Max Johnson will not play tomorrow. There's no reason for him to. Abilene Christian is a 5-5 team that's 3-3 in a crappy FCS conference. Jaylen Henderson should light them up, giving Max another week for his injured ribs to heal before LSU.Basically, if you're a little banged up you're not playing. I doubt we see Bryce Anderson or Josh DeBerry for that reason. Le'Veon Moss is a definite no. I don't expect Evan Stewart to play, and I'm not sure he will this year. There are a lot of rumors he was heading to the portal, but a change in coach and a more wide open offense could change that. He has made no move yet.It's pretty remarkable that A&M has not lost anyone to de-commitments yet. That shows their loyalty to Elijah Robinson and the belief he'll be back, and the willingness to wait and see who the new coach will be. I will say that, in 2017, the recruits had a good idea of who it was going to be before nearly anyone else.The two players of concern at this point are Cam Coleman and Dealyn Evans. Coleman is getting a big push from Auburn and Evans is exploring his options, which now include USC. Everyone else has remained strong in their commitments to this point, which is a minor league miracle.Landyn and I have both been told someone has reached out to A&M to express interest in the offensive coordinator job:Kliff Kingsbury.