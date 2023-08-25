Friday Tidbits, sponsored by Paul Cleveland State Farm

Devon Achane, Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones were the only three Aggies to enter the 2023 NFL draft. In spite of two of them (Achane and AJ) being injured, it looks like all three will be on the rosters of the teams that drafted them.Before his shoulder injury, Achane was the talk of the Dolphins' camp as he showed off the speed and elusiveness that made him a 1,000 yard back at A&M. He should be ready for the season, or shortly after it starts, and he will play a key part of the Miami offense. He's done very well for himself.Jones entered training camp with the most to prove as a 7th round draft pick. But he's shown he can play a little bit, as evidenced by his 6 tackle, 1 pass broken up performance last weekend. He had one tackle last night against the Eagles in a 27-13 Colts win. The Colts are likely to keep three rookie corners, and Jones' ability to play special teams should help him out.Johnson was seeing a lot of work as a "big nickel" before he had a hamstring injury that has kept him out the last few weeks. All the same, it looks like he's done enough to stick with the Jaguars.Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove 2024 QB and A&M commit AJ Maddox had a nice (and short) evening last night as Oak Grove demolished Wayne County 49-0. It was 42-0 midway through the second quarter when Oak Grove called off the dogs.Maddox was 5-7 passing for 112 yards and 2 TD, including a 33-yard strike. Watching the highlights, Maddox looks like he's worked on the consistency of his throwing motion and his accuracy has improved as a result. Arm strength was never an issue, but having a consistent release will help him immensely.We didn't get to see any practices this week, and there aren't going to be anymore full contact scrimmages. In other words, things are pretty much getting settled in for the season. As a result, it's time to put on the thinking cap and assess what we have seen and heard and take a stab at what the team will trot out with next Saturday.QB: Conner Weigman. This is no shock, but here's what set him apart from Max Johnson -- 24-38, 396 yards, 6 TDs. That's his numbers from the last scrimmage. That's nuts. He earned the job last fall, he earned in the spring and he's earned it now.RB: Le'Veon Moss. Amari Daniels could be out there for play one and I would not be shocked. Rueben Owens could be out there and I wouldn't be shocked, though I'd be more surprised. But Moss is a guy we know Jimbo loves, he brings a more physical running style to the party and we saw him with the 1s a lot more as camp progressed.FB: Earnest Crownover. Not even in doubt.TE: Jake Johnson. If they want to run, Max Wright will be out there. They could go two tights with Johnson and Wright or Johnson and Theo Ohrstrom. But Johnson is the guy who will be out there the most.WR (X): Evan Stewart. No surprise here. He's had a great camp, and the dropsies that plagued him last year did not show up this summer.WR (SLOT): Moose Muhammad. It could be Ainias, but Ainias is going to move around a whole lot and be like a 6th man who gets to shoot as soon as he gets on the court. Moose was the guy last fall and performed well and he hasn't slacked off.WR (Z): Noah Thomas. A lot of teams may not realize what they're about to have to deal with. They will learn quickly.LT: Trey Zuhn. He's healthy, he's had a great summer and the coaches respect him for his guts and effort. Being able to move and finish his blocks has made a world of difference.LG: Kam Dewberry. Mark Nabou got a look here, but that was more to prep him in case of injury. They really like Nabou, but there's not a set slot for him right now. Dewberry's got this one.C: Bryce Foster. Yes. Really. He's going to play. Knock it off already.RG: Layden Robinson. Duh.RT: Chase Bisontis. There it is. The true freshman takes the spot. He may already be as good as any lineman on the team.DE: Fadil Diggs. No surprise here. No surprise across the defensive front, really.DT: McKinnley Jackson. I'm expecting a big year from him.DT: Walter Nolen. He should have a big season as well.DE: Shemar Turner. He's shown significant progress over the spring and summer. There will be a lot of rotating at all D-line spots, but he will be the guy out there first.WLB: Edgerrin Cooper. No surprise here.MLB: Chris Russell. I know some of you are expecting Taurean York, but I doubt it at this point. The stuff about him starting came from a post from his mom on Facebook, where she said Jimbo had announced it at his press conference. He didn't. He said he would be comfortable putting York out there, he didn't say he'd be a starter.NICKEL: Bryce Anderson. Next?CB: Tyreek Chappell: If he plays as good during the season as he did during practices and scrimmages, he's All-SEC.SS: Demani Richardson. Another obvious one.FS: Jardin Gilbert. Seriously underrated player.CB: Josh DeBerry. If there's a single position where things remain uncertain, this is it. But DeBerry jumped up to the first team early in camp and has been there the most out of anyone. All the same, I'll be interested to see the final depth chart, which I would guess we'll see Monday.Last night, 4-star WR and A&M commit Debron Gatling wore an Ohio State arm sleeve during his season opening game. Rivals had a reporter there and a video of it got out quickly. Gatling quashed any rumors this morning, tweeting that he wore it because the colors matched. And, to be fair, they did.