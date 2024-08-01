Fall practice 1 notes

Even though it was a good bit cooler today than it has been for past training camp openers, the Aggies were indoors for the part of practice we got to watch. But that doesn't mean it was an easy practice; these guys have to sprint just about all the time or they get called out. Guys who put in "effort" get their names called immediately over the PA system; if your name isn't called, woe be unto you.



Anyway, it's pretty clear that nobody's walking in here after not being here in the spring and having a job handed to them. They're going to have to work for it. Mark Nabou was getting first reps at center from what we saw (Koli Faaiu being the new guy), and Daymion Sanford was working with Taurean York instead of Solomon DeShields. Guys like Dezz Ricks and Terry Bussey -- yes, he's real, and yes, he's here -- were going in the latter part of drills.



A few clear and immediate positives: Conner Weigman certainly looks healthy. He was running without a limp and was stepping into his throws with confidence. And he had plenty of zip on his fastball. He threw one pass in particular in an early drill that was as fast as I've seen him throw a ball.



Moose Muhammad looked very different. Not physically, but in terms of overall effort. He busted it every single rep, and I don't think you could say that about him in practices in past years. That seems to mesh well with what we heard at SEC Media Days.



Speaking of receivers, I really liked what I saw from Noah Thomas and Cyrus Allen. They didn't do anything spectacular, but they just run good routes and look really fluid. It's stuff you want to see from your receivers.



Ashton Bethel-Roman is bigger than I expected. I actually had him confused with Jake Bostick, who has been in a college S&C program for two years. But both guys can move.



Deuce Fatheree is back. He looked worlds different today than he did last year or in the spring in terms of just moving without difficulty. His lateral movement looked like it was back to where it was 18 months ago. Dametrious Crownover will have his hands full with him.



Other observations:

Aki Ogunbiyi is back playing tackle. He was getting some work on the left side today. That may not be optimal, but it is probably the best option they have right now behind Trey Zuhn.



I've said Will Lee will be a starting corner and I'm sticking with that. He's got size, agility and experience.



Ricks has a very quick twitch to him. He can do the proverbial 0 to 60 very quickly.



Bryce Anderson is going to start at one safety spot, and I think Trey Jones is probably the guy who will join him if healthy. He's a very, very big safety but looks like he can move.



Jaylen Henderson is not a slam dunk to be the backup. Marcel Reed is going to get a long look as well. Reed continues to impress me with how easily he throws a pass, but it comes out humming.



Miles O'Neill is a big dude and yes, the hype about his arm is very real. He can bring it.



Randy Bond had a good run in practice. He hit from 37 and 42, missed from 47 after a bad snap and hit from 52 with plenty of room to spare. New kicker Jared Zerkel hit all of his kicks, and the ball sounds different when it comes off his foot. But it also knuckles a lot and moves a good bit in flight. Bond just looked smoother in his kicking process than he has the past two years.