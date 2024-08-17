Saturday practice notes

This was, essentially, the last practice of training camp and it was family day. We didn't get to stick around for a lot, but coach Elko will hold a presser at 3 and I suggest tuning in if you can. I'll be there to update you if you can't.



We started off watching some last-second field goal drills -- you know, the ones where the kicking team has to hustle and get on the field. Randy Bond took all the kicks and made all of them. I'm not saying he's got the job nailed down, but I do think he's got a considerable edge right now.



I didn't check out the offensive line much, but it seemed like it was the same group up front that I mentioned in Tidbits yesterday. At this point, this is almost certainly the starting five.



On the plus side, we saw more burst from Donovan Green than we have all summer. It's a step. He's not where he was, but he's certainly progressing, and that's a really good thing. It doesn't matter if you feel comfortable with the tight ends otherwise or not, it's just good for the young man and that's what matters.



I watched the running backs, tight ends and wideouts the closest, since I've been watching the defense the past couple of days. Cyrus Allen had a really nice catch on a deep ball, but there were some troubles connecting. Noah Thomas almost made an amazing catch as he lunged after a pass just out of his reach, and Moose Muhammad dropped one that he lost in the sun. Ernest Campbell dropped one too. I don't know if Micah Tease is going to start or will be in the two-deep (I suspect he will be), but he's fun to watch in practice. He seems to be good for a really nice catch or two every practice.



Jahdae Walker seemed like he was having a steady day, and that's all you really need from him -- consistency. He has the ability to make plays, he just needs to avoid the drops. He seems like he's doing better on that front this summer, but it's not perfect.



No change in my opinion that Theo Ohrstrom and Tre Watson are going to be the primary guys at tight end against Notre Dame. Ohrstrom has come a long way and Watson is the best receiver of the bunch at this point. He's the most explosive out of the blocks.



EJ Smith is going to be the back they want to throw to, but I've been impressed with Le'Veon Moss' hands. He does a good job catching the ball out of the backfield; he's just very consistent.



Nothing really earth-shattering to report, honestly. It's all stuff you've heard before by this point. No new injuries, nothing super-exciting that we can report on. But Elko does speak in an hour and a half, so that may be a little different.