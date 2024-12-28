Las Vegas Bowl Game Thread*** (Thread sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners)

Greetings from Vegas (baby). Again, thanks to Crystal Creek for helping me afford to get out here.



Quick update: as I alluded to earlier today in tidbits, Amari Daniels is OUT tonight. Rueben Owens will start and we'll see EJ Smith a lot. I'm waiting to see on Ar'maj Reed-Adams. Those are the only two injuries that hadn't been disclosed by the team before tonight.