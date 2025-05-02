Friday TIDBITS, sponsored by Paul Cleveland State Farm

For all your home, car, and life insurance needs, contact our sponsor:​

The football transfer portal closed last week (unless there's a coaching change or a graduate student wants in). A&M's damage was minimal, but they also didn't go after very many players. They were interested in Boise DT Braxton Fely, but he withdrew. They looked at Missouri State LB Michael Teason and had him in for a visit, but he was pretty small and ended up at TCU. And that's been about it.If there had been some good tackles or pass rushing ends, they probably would have considered them. But there really weren't many tackles at all that went in the portal (Texas went after a few of the "good" ones, and they're not that good, bluntly), so they stayed away.A&M is at exactly 85 scholarships, so until the House v. NCAA settlement is reached, that's probably a good place to be. If they start to add scholarships incrementally, A&M may decide to add more in the recruiting class instead.One, they wanted tall guys and there weren't that many. Second, they actually...like what they have?I'm more skeptical than most on the receivers, but all the reports I've heard are good. They're extremely excited about the increased speed, especially with Mario Craver and KC Concepcion. Concepcion will be WR1, but they're very, very excited about what Craver could do. They expect Terry Bussey to be much improved one he's fully healthy and they're really excited about Ashton Bethel-Roman. He may be the difference-maker if he continues to improve. Add in Jerome Myles and they've got, in their opinion, enough to work with.Two guys I'd like to get a little more clarity on are Kelshaun Johnson and Jonah Wilson. Johnson really got my attention early in spring practice with his speed, and Wilson brings height. He didn't get any work with the starters in the spring game, so maybe he's down the depth chart, but his one catch was the longest of the game at 41 yards.1. Offensive line. I think they're set across the board unless Koli Faaiu beats out Mark Nabou at center. There is no controversy for the other four spots, and they know Deuce Fatheree is the backup at right tackle. Faaiu could be a reserve at guard. They just have to figure out if Lamont Rogers or Robert Bourdon is the backup left tackle.2. Running back. Pretty much set, just have to figure out if Amari Daniels or Rueben Owens gets the first snaps if Le'Veon Moss isn't ready for the start of the year (which I guess he won't be).3. Quarterback. Marcel Reed starts, but Jacob Zeno has not found his ascension to the backup role easy as Miles O'Neill had a good spring.4. Linebacker. It's just a matter of how many snaps the backups get, and how deep they want to go.5. Safety. All set here, with Anderson and Brooks starting and Ratcliffe playing the backup at both spots. The real question is how much playing time Myles Davis gets.6. Defensive end/JACK. Cashius Howell starts. But will Dayon Hayes or TJ Searcy start on the other side? What about Marco Jones? He has to fit in somewhere.7. Corner/Nickel. Will Lee and Tyreek Chappell are set. But Jordan Shaw showed a lot in the spring and deserves playing time. The Aggies will need more than just Julian Humphrey and Dezz Ricks along with Lee, so could Chappell play some outside? Will a freshman step up?8. Wide receiver. Concepcion/Craver/Bussey/Bethel-Roman and then...?9. Tight end. Theo Ohstrom and...then who? And how will they be used?10. Defensive tackle. Hicks/Regis/Onyedim and then what?The Aggie basketball team already made an indication on social media this morning that they have another player committed, though it hasn't come out who it is yet. And then guard Duke Miles asked to be let out of his NLI a few hours later, making me think (as I had before) that the commit is former Kansas (and Alabama) guard Rylan Griffen.Miles had originally committed to Virginia out of the portal, but didn't like it when they kept recruiting guards who might start over him. It looks like that has happened again, even though A&M is trying to keep him around. The Aggies want shooters and there would be plenty of playing time for him, but Miles apparently wants a prominent (re: starting) role.If Griffen does join up, and Miles does leave, I think A&M's starting lineup right now looks like this:PG: Jacari LaneG: GriffenG: Marcus HillF: Mackenzie MgbakoF: Federicko FederickoA&M does not have a Pharrel Payne type on the roster to this point (and probably won't), but overall this is a taller group than what we saw last year.Lane: 6'Josh Holloway: 6-2Jeremiah Green: 6-3Hill: 6-4Griffen (should he sign): 6-6Chris McDermott: 6-7Mgbako: 6-9Jamie Vinson: 6-11Zach Clemence: 6-11Two times: 6-11