***A&M-NMSU game thread***

Good evening from Kyle Field, where it's the good Aggies against the bad (really bad) Aggies.

A&M is in all maroon, with very bright white numbers; NMSU is going with white helmets, white jerseys and red pants.

We got the B-52 (just one) flyover at 4:22.

As mentioned, 4-star OL Lamont Rogers and 5-star safety Trey McNutt are both here. It could be a pretty significant crowd, considering the level of opponent.
 
