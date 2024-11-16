A&M-NMSU game thread***

Mark Passwaters
- Dec 4, 2003
- 76,388
- 147,679
- 113
Good evening from Kyle Field, where it's the good Aggies against the bad (really bad) Aggies.
A&M is in all maroon, with very bright white numbers; NMSU is going with white helmets, white jerseys and red pants.
We got the B-52 (just one) flyover at 4:22.
As mentioned, 4-star OL Lamont Rogers and 5-star safety Trey McNutt are both here. It could be a pretty significant crowd, considering the level of opponent.
