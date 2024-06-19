ADVERTISEMENT

***A&M-Florida game thread***

Mark Passwaters

Mark Passwaters

Well-Known Member
Staff
Dec 4, 2003
74,319
135,050
113
Tennessee has advanced to the championship series, beating FSU 7-2.
First pitch of A&M-Florida is set for 6:55.

Ryan Lamkin will start for A&M, and Jace LaViolette is expected to play.
The conditions here are different today. The wind is blowing out to right, but not like it has the last few days.
 
  • Like
Reactions: BVOSUX
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

texasguyto

All SEC baseball teams announced

Replies
12
Views
882
Northgate
Battalion Ex
Battalion Ex
Mark Passwaters

***A&M-Florida game thread***

Replies
362
Views
8K
Northgate
Spar2cus
Spar2cus
LandynR

Some recruiting notes.

Replies
17
Views
1K
Northgate
barseven7
barseven7
D

NHL Western Conference Finals - Stars vs Oilers

Replies
14
Views
440
Northgate
RockHardFister
RockHardFister
Mark Passwaters

Basketball A&M-Arkansas game thread

Replies
50
Views
1K
Northgate
tsip despiser
tsip despiser
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today