A&M-Bowling Green game thread***

Good evening from Kyle Field, where it is HOT and hazy. It's 94 and feels like 99, so that may affect Bowling Green, who will be in the sun for at least a while.

A&M is wearing the normal home outfit, maroon jerseys and helmets and white pants. Bowling Green is wearing white jerseys, white helmets and brown pants.

As I'VE BEEN SAYING ALL WEEK, Marcel Reed is starting tonight. Conner Weigman is not even warming up. I will update you more as we see the guys come out.