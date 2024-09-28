ADVERTISEMENT

***A&M-Arkansas game thread***

Mark Passwaters

Mark Passwaters

Well-Known Member
Staff
Dec 4, 2003
75,769
143,704
113
Good afternoon from JerryWorld. The teams are still in their preliminary warmups, but here's what I know:
Enai White is off the injury report. He could play. The quarterbacks came out and warmed up and Conner Weigman did not throw. So no shock, it's Marcel Reed's game.
Hudson Clark, Arkansas' safety, is a game-time decision.
Arkansas is going all white with red helmets; A&M is all maroon with white helmets. That's only the second time ever that uniform combination has been used.
And Arkanas has brought an incredible amount of hot women.
 
