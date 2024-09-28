A&M-Arkansas game thread***

Good afternoon from JerryWorld. The teams are still in their preliminary warmups, but here's what I know:

Enai White is off the injury report. He could play. The quarterbacks came out and warmed up and Conner Weigman did not throw. So no shock, it's Marcel Reed's game.

Hudson Clark, Arkansas' safety, is a game-time decision.

Arkansas is going all white with red helmets; A&M is all maroon with white helmets. That's only the second time ever that uniform combination has been used.

And Arkanas has brought an incredible amount of hot women.